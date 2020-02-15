Aam Aadmi in focus at Kejriwal’s oath ceremony

NEW DELHI: At Arvind Kejriwal’s swearing-in ceremony on Sunday, when he has invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seven Lok Sabha MPs from Delhi and eight newly elected BJP MLAs, his ‘chief guest’ will be none other than the “aam aadmi”, the “junta” of the entire city that voted him to power for the third time.

Speaking to IANS, Delhi chief of the Aam Aadmi Party Gopal Rai said that invite has been sent to all the people of Delhi, including the elected representatives.

Kejriwal will take oath as the Delhi Chief Minister for the third time along with his cabinet at Ramlila Maidan at 10 a.m. on Sunday.

AAP has begged 62 of the 70 seats here, while BJP got eight.

“All seven Delhi Lok Sabha MPs and eight newly elected BJP MLAs have been invited for the oath-taking ceremony,” Rai told IANS, adding the event is for whole of Delhi, including the elected members.

Keeping away from recent trends, no political leaders from outside has been invited for the ceremony, Rai said.

“The people of Delhi gave us this mandate and they are our priority.”

Modi, however, will not be in the city that day, as he will be visiting his Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi to inaugurate various projects, as per his schedule.

In addition to these, AAP has also invited the Municipal Councillors in the city, including those from the BJP.

“We have also invited the state party presidents of the main political parties (BJP and Congress),” AAP leader Jasmine Shah told IANS.

The AAP has released full page advertisements in the newspapers inviting everyone in the city. Kejriwal on Thursday had urged the common man of Delhi to attend his oath-taking ceremony.

The AAP on Wednesday also invited Avyaan Tomar, also known as ‘Mini Mufflerman’ and ‘Baby Kejriwal’ to the oath-taking ceremony on February 16.

The one-year-old, dressed up like Kejriwal, was spotted during the results day. However, he could not meet Kejriwal.

The Directorate of Education has also invited the teachers to attend the ceremony.