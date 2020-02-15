CM inaugurates Children’s Film, fish festival at Tura

From Our Correspondent

TURA: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Friday inaugurated the Two-Day Children’s Film Festival at District Auditorium, Tura. The festival was organised by the Children Film Society India (CFSI), Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India in collaboration with District Administration, WGH and Department of Arts and Culture, Government of Meghalaya.

In his inaugural address, Sangma said that children learn better from the audio-visual contents they see, which is the main reason behind conducting such programmes but if not handled properly the multimedia, which is so open these days, could do more harm to a child if the contents are not restricted in proper order and as per the needs of children.

He reiterated that the audio-visual medium can also be used to communicate useful and informative ideas and messages to children which are important for the growth of a child and also create a great impact in their lives.

He urged the organisers and CFSI to continue to show these films for children on a regular basis and also pointed out the need to spread it out to rural areas and go places so that the children from rural areas can have access to these entertainment programmes.

Stating that children are the future of the nation, he advised the children to become responsible citizens with responsibility towards the family, society and the nation as well.

The Administrative Officer, CFSI, Mumbai Rajesh Gohil, in his introductory address, informed that in this two-day event, altogether six films would be screened for children of various schools of the district.

He said that the primary objective of the Government of India to conduct such programmes is to provide the right to entertainment for children including children living in rural areas also.

He also informed that films of Mahatma Gandhi, Swachhta, etc., would be screened along with movies for children including Prince and the Crown of Stone, Gattu, Kaphal, Rhino Pappu Ki Pupdhandi, and Krish, Thrish and Balti Boy.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Commissioner, WGH, Ram Singh, said that the festival aims to provide a platform for children having interest in cinema and expose young students of the region to cinema so that they develop a keen interest in the aesthetics of film making and animation.

Following the function at the Tura District Auditorium, the chief minister also inaugurated the 3rd Fish Festival at the Government Boys’ Higher Secondary School Playground at Chandmary.

Speaking during the programme, Sangma informed that the total demand for fish in the state was 27,000 metric tonnes out of which, the state is able to achieve only 13,000 metric tonnes. Informing that there was a huge scope for income generation through fish farming, he urged entrepreneurs to take up fish farming as an occupation.

Sangma congratulated the fish farmers for utilising the opportunity provided by the government and also for their progress in the implementation of Aquaculture Mission in the region. Stating that the state is purchasing fish from other states, he urged the farmers to make extra effort in order to bridge the gap between demand and supply of fish in the area.

Informing that the government is promoting entrepreneurship in the region, he urged them to take advantage of the opportunities provided, adding that Garo Hills region is poised with rivers and landscape suitable for rearing of fish and along with the bold and aggressive target to be self-sufficient in fish production, the state aims to make it as a big industry in future and also export to other parts of the state and country as well.

Moreover, he informed that since the government is ensuring to double farmers’ income and hence, various business opportunities in different sectors are being provided to improve the livelihood opportunities of the farmers of the region. Different techniques and technical knowledge should also be given to the farmers, he said.

He also urged the farmers to apply for PM-KISAN scheme, in which the farmers are given Rs 6,000 in three instalments and that the first instalment has already been released.

Later, the chief minister also launched the Learn, Play, Grow-Meghalaya — a joint initiative of the SBI Foundation, SBI Life Insurance and the Sesame Workshop India.

The launching, which took place at Moksha Villa in Ballonggre near Tura, is aimed at strengthening early-childhood education in 3,000 anganwadi centres across four districts.