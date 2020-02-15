DC apprised of illegal immigrants in state

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG: The members of the Confederation of Meghalaya Social Organisations (CoMSO) met Deputy Commissioner Matsiewdor War to apprise her of illegal immigrants in the state.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, CoMSO member, Roy Kupar Synrem, said it is the duty of the DC to check illegal immigration.

He recalled that in 2006, the then MUA government created the district task force in seven districts and another four were added in 2013. “The district task force has been formed to check illegal immigrants in the districts. After the illegal immigrants are detected, they should also be deported”, he said.

He said that the district task force carries out checking once a month and in Shillong it is based on inputs provided by the intelligence branch.

Synrem suspected that no illegal immigrant has been detected so far and said that the organisation will inform the district task force if they come across anything suspicious.

He also questioned the manner in which the Anti-Infiltration Department sends inputs to the district task force when it should actually detect foreigners at the check gates.

Later, speaking to The Shillong Times, War said two district task forces are functional.

Of the two, one was set up in 2006 headed by the DC, which monitors illegal immigrants/ foreign nationals. It has members drawn from the Anti-Infiltration branch etc.

The other has been set up for implementation of the Meghalaya Residents Safety and Security Act (MRSSA) in which, too, Anti-Infiltration department personnel are members.

With the regular checking being Shillong centric, she said, “We have started with Shillong but will be also covering other parts of the district”.