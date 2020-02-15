HNLC threatens to disrupt Natl Games

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG: While stating that its finance secretary did not surrender but retired, the HNLC pointed fingers at the police for allegedly involving in shady revenue collection which, according to the outfit, is done through illegal supply of coal and cattle smuggling in the entire state.

The militant group also threatened to disrupt the National Games since the police are making adverse comments against HNLC.

In a statement issued to the press on Friday, Sainkupar Nongtraw, the general secretary cum publicity secretary of HNLC, said the police should be aware that the entire state is facing a financial crisis.

“That is the reason why the police is earning their private revenue through the illegal supply of coal and cattle smuggling. Every police station, every officer-in-charge and every district SP has their own share of percentage either in cattle smuggling or illegal supply of coal. The police should look at their own illegal extortions rather than pointing fingers at us”, the outfit said in the statement.

While referring to the surrender of finance secretary, Wankupar Marwein, the HNLC said that he decided to retire from his duties as he had served the outfit for the last twenty years.

“His retirement application letter was received two months back and it was then it was decided by the organisation to relieve him of his duties. At the same time, we have appointed Marius Rynjah (Hepkhoit) as the new finance secretary and Chandame Passah as the assistant finance secretary. We wish Marwein a good life and health ahead”, the outfit said.

The HNLC also advised the police department to refrain from passing false information about the organisation’s financial condition.’

“Rather, it will serve them good to look at their own shady revenue collection which is done through illegal supply of coal and cattle smuggling in the entire state”, the HNLC said.

“The lawmakers are the ultimate lawbreakers. This has been proved by the recent order for CBI inquiry regarding the coal scam. Everyone knows who the real culprits of this massive coal extortion racket are. We have obtained several video clips where police officials are seen extorting money from truck drivers”, the HNLC said.

The HNLC also said the police should stop provoking the outfit by making negative statements, or else “we would be compelled to disrupt the upcoming national games event”.

According to the HNLC, it is an open secret that event of such a magnitude besides its splendour is more of a money spinning initiative for some political manipulators and few individuals.

“Our organisation has embraced in its arms many cadres since its inception. Many fell to the bullets and were martyred. But that never broke our determination. As an organisation, we shall never lose our ground. It is like a school of thought, Students come and students go but the school’s foundation and its ideology remains. Our struggle shall carry on no matter what the difficulties and consequences are. It is only through our blood that we could serve to uplift our ideology”, the HNLC said.