Developed By: iNFOTYKE

MEGHALAYANews Alert

India-Bangladesh Army ready for jt ops against terror

By Agencies

SHILLONG: Armed forces of India and Bangladesh on Saturday asserted it’s readiness to carry out any joint counter terrorism operations under the United Nations mandate to neutralise any threat anywhere in the world.

As curtains of the 14-day Ex SAMPRITI-IX , Indo- Bangladesh Joint Army training  exercise held at Umroi came down, both the contingents of the India and Bangladesh Army are filled with confidence to tackle any counter terrorism operations successful

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

You might also like More from author

- Advertisement -

Comments are closed.

error: Content is protected !!