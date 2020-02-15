Developed By: iNFOTYKE
India-Bangladesh Army ready for jt ops against terror
SHILLONG: Armed forces of India and Bangladesh on Saturday asserted it’s readiness to carry out any joint counter terrorism operations under the United Nations mandate to neutralise any threat anywhere in the world.
As curtains of the 14-day Ex SAMPRITI-IX , Indo- Bangladesh Joint Army training exercise held at Umroi came down, both the contingents of the India and Bangladesh Army are filled with confidence to tackle any counter terrorism operations successful
