‘Lot of thing went wrong during King Arthur making’

Actor Charlie Hunnam admits there were a

lot of things that went ‘wrong’ during the making of King Arthur: Legend of the Sword and one of them was ‘miscasting’.

The 2017 fantasy movie, directed by Guy Ritchie, featured Hunnam as the titular hero who goes up against Jude Law’s tyrannical king Vortigern. Upon its release, the film was criticised by both the fans and the critics for its story as well as performances.

It performed poorly at the box office, raking in just $148 million against its whopping $ 175 million budget. Talking with Andy Cohen during ‘SiriusXM’s Radio Andy’, Hunnam said he and the makers lost the opportunity to explore the Arthurian legend in detail.

‘I’d like to go back to King Arthur because there’s a lot of things that went wrong during that and a lot of things that were out of our control. I just don’t think we ended up matching the aspiration — we just didn’t quite make the movie we wanted,’ the 39-year-old actor said.

‘The idea was that if it was a success, we would’ve made several of those films, and I’m really captivated by the Arthurian legends and I just feel like we really missed an opportunity to tell a long-form story,’ he added.

Hunnam then hinted that he knew the main reason for the film’s failure.

‘There was a piece of miscasting that ended up crippling the central story line. It’s actually not in the film anymore,’ Hunnam said. (PTI)