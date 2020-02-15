Sonowal suggests measures to improve power distribution in state

Transformers be placed on raised platforms in flood prone areas

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister, Sarbananda Sonowal has suggested a number of measures to the state Power Department for improving the efficiency of power supply and distribution in the state where power cuts are common problem especially during the summer and flood season.

Sonowal has asked Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL) to place power transformers on raised platforms especially in the flood prone areas. And explore innovative measures to safeguard transformers from incessant rain-induced problem.

In order to bring about more efficiency and plug disruption in power supply, Sonowal suggested a state-of-the art Central Control Room to figure out any technical fault leading to power cut in any area of the state. He said such a control room was needed to quickly zero in on the fault area vis a vis cause of fault to take corrective steps for the restoration of power in that particular area.

He also said that during the monsoon season in the state, because of torrential rain, several electrical installations develop technical snag leading to disruption of electricity supply. “A state-of-the-art central control room would be able to map the entire network of electricity installations and figure out the technical snag if any and help the men on duty to rectify the fault delving respite to the consumers and ensuring 24X7 power supply,” Sonowal said.

The Chief Minister while taking stock of the schemes and services of Assam Power Distribution Company Limited, Assam Power Generation Company Limited of the Power Department, asked the concerned authority to carry out extensive survey of the vulnerable points across the state and take remedial measures to avoid accidents and electrocuted-deaths especially during the food season.

Taking a stock of Mukhya Mantri Akashdeep Yojana, Chief Minister Sonowal asked the department to expeditiously distribute LED bulbs to all the beneficiaries in the state. He also asked Principal Secretary, Power Niraj Verma to take steps for filling up vacancies in the department expeditiously. He also asked the principal secretary to install individual meters in the left-out households in the tea garden areas to do away with all cluster meters in those areas.