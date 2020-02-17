3 state girls rescued from prostitution racket in Delhi

SHILLONG: Three girls from the state were rescued from a prostitution racket in New Delhi by the Delhi Police Special Police Unit for North Eastern Region (SPUNER) after receiving information from Supreme Court Advocate Daniel Stone Lyngdoh.

A woman who goes by the name of Neha, who is also from Meghalaya, was nabbed along with her husband who is a resident of Assam. They were caught by SPUNER staff along with police officials of Meghalaya and staff of Malviya Nagar PS when one of the girls reported the crime. After the team raided a location provided by the victim in Malviya Nagar area, two more girls were rescued.

An FIR has been filed by the girls against Neha and her husband.

One of the victims, who is from West Jaintia Hills, stated that she was brought to the capital by her cousin sister in search of employment. However, when they reached Delhi, she was handed over to Neha who forced her into prostitution.

The initiative to rescue the girl was also taken by the KSU Delhi unit let by its vice president Wallamkupar Nongsiej.