PMGSY road for 36 villages

NONGSTOIN: Once regarded as the most neglected in the state, around 36 villages in West Khasi Hills District will be benefitting from PMGSY road project.

While speaking with the media here in Nongstoin, S Kurbah, DPIU PMGSY, West Khasi Hills District said 22 PMGSY schemes were implemented in 2017-18 at the length of 118.35 km with an estimated amount of Rs 7575.45 lakh.

During the year 2018-19, the first batch saw 7 schemes implemented for 52.33 km with Rs 6450.77 lakh while during the second batch, 6 schemes for the length of 31.56 km were implemented at an amount of Rs 1719 lakh.

Kurbah also said that West Khasi Hills district also obtained sanction amount for upgradation of 39 state roads at the length of 206 km with the total amount of Rs 9851 lakh.

He added that compared to the previous year, West Khasi Hills has obtained a good numbers of PMGSY roads this year and another batch of PMGSY (II) scheme was implemented in different parts of West Khasi Hills District besides the scheme for upgradation the state road.

Locals from different villages in Nongstoin have expressed their appreciation to the local MLA and the PWD department for taking responsibility to improve and construct a number of roads in different localities of Nongstoin and the district as a whole.