Sahitya Sabha call to set up language advisory panel

GUWAHATI: The Asam Sahitya Sabha has appealed to the state government to constitute a language advisory committee comprising representatives of various literary bodies of Assam.

Speaking to reporters here on Monday, outgoing Asam Sahitya Sabha president, Paramananda Rajbongshi suggested that the committee should be formed with a representative of the Sabha as chairman, a representative of the Bodo Sahitya Sabha as vice chairman, a senior government official as member secretary and representatives of eight other literary bodies besides indigenous groups as members.

“We have earlier told the state government that such an advisory committee was needed for proper implementation of the State Language Policy, which is very sensitive subject. The committee would facilitate coordination between organisations representing different languages of the state besides promoting indigenous languages,” he said.

The outgoing Sabha president also recalled how the state language department had effectively functioned between 1960 and 1980 when the then state government had constituted such a language advisory committee.

Rajbongshi reiterated that Assamese language should be the primary language in all parts of Assam even as there can be associate languages in BTAD, Barak Valley and other regions of the state.

Ancient art form

The Sabha appealed to chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal to help revive an ancient art form, Charyapada, which is a collection of 8th-12th century mystical poems written by people who practised the Sahajia cult of Buddhism, in the state.

The form of poetry is said to have evolved in eastern states such as Assam, Bengal, Bihar and Odisha.

“The Sabha had along with the Nath Yogi Sanmilan organised the first discourse on Charyapada here in 2012 and had along with presented the form of poetry along with art forms of Nepal at Rabindra Bhawan,” Rajbongshi informed.

“Experts had during the discourse announced that artistes from Kamrup-Kamkhya had fled to Nepal during the Mughal aggression in ancient Assam and took refuge at Pashupati Temple in Kathmandu. According to them, Charyapada is a resource which belongs to Assam and therefore this art form should be revived in the state,” he said.

He further informed that keeping the objective to revive the art form in mind, the Sabha is organising a discourse in Nepal in association with the Tribhuban University (Nepal) and Assam Nepali Sahitya Sabha on February 19 and 20, 2020.

“A comparative analysis of the literature of Assam and Nepal as well as various perspectives of the cultures of Assam and Nepal among other topics would be discussed at the discourse. Besides, several Sattriya artistes will be a part of this programme.

Laos convention

The outgoing Sabha president said that the Laos government has requested the Sabha to defer the world convention scheduled to be held at Laos later this month as a precautionary measure owing to the Coronavirus outbreak.

“Accordingly, we have decided to hold the convention after Bihu in April this year instead of February 27, provided we get a clearance in regard to the deadly disease. Over 100 delegates would be attending the maiden convention in the South East Asian country,” Rajbonshi said.

This will be the maiden pursuit on the part of the 102-year-old apex literary body of the state to go international. “As a matter of fact, we will be holding such global conventions annually from this year,” he said.