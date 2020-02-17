Sanbor initiates devp works worth over Rs 7 crore

SHILLONG: South Shillong legislator Sanbor Shullai, along with the members of Monitoring Cum Implementation Committee under the constituency, has begun the new year constituency tour programme on Saturday for implementation of various central and state government schemes (first phase) for Rs. 7,51,00,000 within Shillong cantonment and Shillong Municipal areas.

The profile of the sanctioning schemes is construction of motorable link road, public footpath and drains, improvement of water supply, widening of motorable road, construction of Dorbar Shnong Office, children’s park, community hall, construction of play field, students’ waiting shed and public utility centre and installation of LED solar street lamp post.

During the inspection, the MLA was accompanied by Edward Kharwanlang, Rangbah Shnong, Laban, Joy Rynjah, secretary Dorbar Shnong and members of the Dorbar Shnong.

Amelia Swer, secretary of Indian Red Cross Society along with the officials of PWD, Shillong Municipal Board and MePDCL were also present.

Shullai sought the support of all the concerned departments so that the schemes can be implemented in time.