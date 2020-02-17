UDF alleges conspiracy by govt on KHADC

SHILLONG: The UDF has alleged that political conspiracy to oust the Executive Committee and implement administrator’s rule was visible from the time when Teinwell Dkhar of the UDA was removed and Latiplang Kharkongor of the UDF was elected as the new CEM of KHADC.

A senior leader of the UDF said on Sunday that the state government, without giving any opportunity to the new Executive Committee, recommended to invoke the administrator’s rule on November 22 last year, but the same was refused by the Governor and again on December 10, the state government had recommended the administrator’s rule but the same was delayed by the governor.

The UDF leader also pointed out the plan of UDP members to support the administrator’s rule.

He said Jemino Mawthoh, the general secretary of UDP, had on January 23 said the administrator’s rule will be imposed in KHADC and Metbah Lyngdoh, the president of UDP, after imposition of administrator’s rule, had on February 7 posted in the group of MDA govt, saying “Well done Boss” to the Chief Minister.

The administrator’s rule recommended earlier was finally approved by the governor on the reason of frequent changing of allegiance by the MDCs, which is similar to anti-defection in the tenth schedule of the Constitution that cannot be applied in the ADCs as per the order of Gauhati High Court in the case of HS Shylla vs KHADC in 2008″, the UDF leader said.

He said the KHADC is in a dilemma as the full budget of the council needs to be passed in March as notified on February 6 besides taking up some other important issues like village regulation, CAA and NPR related matter.

However, the interference of the state government on the elected Executive Committee has put many questions in the minds of the people, especially on the constitutional autonomy of the councils, the UDF leader added.