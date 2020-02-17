Umiam village seeks clarification on dorbar

SHILLONG: Umiam village secretary, John Phrangsngi Syiemiong asserted that the acting Syiem of Hima Mylliem, Ainam Syiem should clarify on the delay of holding the Dorbar to elect a new headman. Addressing a press conference on Saturday, he said that Ainam had issued a notice on January 21 which directed the Dorbar to be convened in order to elect a new headman, however, two days before the Dorbar, the Acting Syiem issued a new notice on February 13 to cancel the proposed dorbar.