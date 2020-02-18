Best destinations in India for solo women travellers

While India boasts of a mixed bag of travellers with distinct requirements and preferences including families, couples, senior citizens, millennials, group travellers, MICE, and several others, solo women travellers is a segment that is swiftly growing.

Backpacking to various international destinations has been a popular concept, with safety being the biggest determinant.

Lately, however, domestic destinations are also garnering traction amongst solo women travellers. These women belong to diverse travel sub-categories including financially independent professionals, social media influencers, those belonging to DINK (double income no kids), and travel bloggers.

Suggested by Vikram Lalwani, Chief Customer Engagement Officer, Sterling Holidays, here are some of the highly recommended destinations that this travel segment, with the ‘wanderlust’ bug can explore:

Kufri

This small and cozy hill station located in the Shimla district of Himachal Pradesh is brimming with beautiful lakes, scenic landscapes and snow-clad mountains. It is extremely safe and welcoming towards tourists, which makes it ideal for women travellers to visit.

Munnar

Munnar is one of the safest destinations in India, popular for its tea plantations, surreal landscapes and lush greenery. Its locals are known to be extremely tenacious and warm, always ready to lend a helping hand to diverse travellers. The place also houses various resorts in different districts that are suitable for solo women travellers. (IANS)