Panel to evaluate causes behind suicides among Assam Police personnel

GUWAHATI: The Assam Police has constituted a committee to study and evaluate the reasons behind the increasing incidents of suicides among the personnel of the state police force and suggest remedial measures to arrest the disturbing trend.

The committee comprises Deepak Kumar, additional director general of police (training and armed police) as chairperson, Gaurav Upadhyay, assistant inspector general of police (logistics) as member convener, besides Nanda Singh, assistant inspector general of police (armed police) and Dipjyoti Sharma, medical and health officer, 10 Assam Police Battalion, as members.

An order in this regard was issued by the state director general of police on Monday and the committee would submit a report within 10 days.

“In view of the incidents of suicides being committed by the personnel of Assam Police, it is necessary to evaluate the reasons behind the incidents and remedial measures to be taken thereon to stop this disturbing trend,” the order by the DGP, Assam Police, read.

The committee will study the trend of suicides being committed by the Assam Police personnel by enumerating data of suicides committed and reasons for the same, of the past 15 years.

It will study the existing mechanisms for counselling of the personnel of Assam Police for their mental wellness.

The panel will also study the existing system of medical treatment of Assam Police personnel and the existing policy of reimbursement of medical expenditure incurred.

The committee will have to submit its recommendations for the systems and processes that need to be created or improved upon so that the trend of suicides being committed by Assam Police personnel is prevented.