SHILLONG: Hame Shaniah Suiam of of Khad Ar Dalloi Law College,Jowai and Loonis Mynsong of U Kiang Nangbah Gov’t College, Jowai representing the North-Eastern Hill University Kickboxing Men team won bronze medals in the All India Inter University Kickboxing Tournament (MEN) 2019-2020 at Vbsp University, Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh from February 14-18.