MDA delegation may meet Amit Shah today

NEW DELHI/ SHILLONG: The MDA delegation led by Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma is likely to meet the Union Home Minister, Amit Shah, on Wednesday over the demand for implementation of Inner Line Permit (ILP) in the state.

The delegation is camping in the national capital.

The MDA government has been making efforts to meet Shah and discuss the issue of ILP but so far his office has not reverted. The latest attempt made by the government was on January 27 and Shah had asked the government to wait until the Delhi Assembly elections were over.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong on Tuesday said that the state government will request the Centre to approve the resolution on ILP passed by the state Assembly in December last year.

“ILP does not mean only for foreigners, but to make sure that whoever comes they should register”, Tynsong told a section of the press in Shillong.

Commenting on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), Tynsong said that the state government will impress upon the Centre to exempt the entire state from its purview.

“As for the three per cent area (not under Sixth Schedule), we will ask the central government to exempt even that since they have already agreed to exempt 97 per cent of the state’s area (under the Sixth Schedule which is exempted)”, he said.

Asked about the Meghalaya Residents Safety and Security (Amendment) Ordinance, 2019, Tynsong said that the ordinance is still lying with the office of the Governor.

“Next month, we will have the Budget session and it has to be regularised in the Assembly”, he said.

However, he informed that the state government will take a call on the amendments to MRSSA 2016.