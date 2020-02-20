2nd Aqua Festival held in Resubelpara

TURA: With the aim to boost fish production in the district as well as to generate employment for the unemployed under the Meghalaya State Aquaculture Mission, the department of Fisheries, North Garo Hills district organized the 2nd Aqua Festival at Damsan Riverside, Bangalmura in Resubelpara on Thursday.

Deputy Commissioner, S C Sadhu who graced the event as the chief guest said that the objective of organizing Aqua Fest is to make known to the people about the activities of fish farming and to ensure that fish farmers get more income through fisheries business by increasing productivity so that supply of fish is made regular.

The DC also lauded the fisheries department for organizing the event at Damsan Riverside, Bangalmura which holds a scenic landscape spreading along a little stream having potential to attract tourists to the area. He further urged all stakeholders particularly tourism department and the village community to develop the spot into tourist friendly village by encouraging fish farming and other agriculture activities simultaneously.

E R Laloo, Superintendent of Fisheries while highlighting the objectives of MSAM said that it aims to showcase produce of fish farmers who were being assisted under different subsidy schemes while ensuring fresh fish is available to the consumers on a daily basis.

Meanwhile he also opined that North Garo Hills district has high potential for aquaculture in terms of fish seed production or rearing of table size fishes as compared to other districts. “Owing to the district’s ideal temperature the aquatic vertebrates could grow to about 1 kg per year with proper pond management and therefore fish farmers of the district could play an important role in rearing and selling of high demand fish species” he said.

With the department being committed to fish farming, Laloo urged fish farmers to take advantage of fish culture and engage into a sustainable livelihood business.

Highlights of the day were fish sale, indigenous fish cooking competition and distribution of awards to progressive fish farmers of Resubelpara, Kharkutta and Bajengdoba C&RD Blocks.