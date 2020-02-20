Glittering celebrations mark 100 years of Tura’s oldest missionary school

Education minister pays tribute to school dedicated to girl child

TURA: Christian Girls Higher Secondary School, the oldest schooling institution in the Garo Hills that introduced the first steps of education to the Garos in this part of the region, a hundred years ago, has begun its year-long centenary celebrations in a glittering ceremony at its lush and wooded campus in the heart of Tura on Thursday.

The school that began its journey in 1920 due to the efforts and zeal of the American Baptist Church has been synonymous with the history of Tura and set an example of the importance to education for the girl child, for others to follow.

This is the first and perhaps the only school that provided a holistic teaching which included, besides school classes, knitting and embroidery for the young girls to prepare them to be independent and face the challenges of the world.

Meghalaya Education Minister Lahkmen Rymbui paid rich tributes to the missionaries who started the process of education of the Garos in this region with the establishment of the first school.

“The journey the school has travelled since 1920 is immense. The American Baptist church which set foot in this region enlightened us about our father in Heaven and also the importance of education. They didn’t set up factories but schools because they wanted to give us a future for which education was very important,” said minister Rymbui as he addressed the gathering which included the presence of hundreds of past pupils that form the great “Alumni of Christian Girls School”.

Saluting the missionaries and the school for being the defining role in the support for the girl child, Mr Rymbui praised their dedication saying, “The dedication of Christian Girls School to the needs of the girl child proves that they are as gifted as men. Women are no longer the weaker sex but deserve a special place in society. And this school has shown the way.”

Guest of honour and North Tura MLA Thomas A Sangma, who began his schooling in the kindergarden boys section of the school paid tribute to the missionaries, particularly Mrs. Hoolbrook- the first principal.

He said that the early part of the last century was a time of conflict and yet, the visionary missionaries, teachers and principals tirelessly worked to ensure the Garo society did not perish.

“Today, those seated in front of us are the women of substance of the Garo society and standing tall not just for the community but across the north east and the nation,” said Thomas Sangma with honour in his words.

Former student of the school and current Dean of ICFAI University, Mrs Viola Sonatchi B Sangma, who happened to be amongst the first batch of students to pass out from the school said that Christian Girls School will always remain a part of history of Tura town.

A number of students who are themselves almost on the verge of touching a hundred years came forward to partake in the celebrations. They were honoured with flowers and a tree salping.

The school, which is also the only institution that provided musical lessons on the piano for students was initially started in 1879 but began expansion from 1920 onwards. It started the high school section in 1961 and the first graduates from the institution were in the year 1965.

The last American missionary principal of the school was Zeldabeth who, before her departure to the United States, handed charge to Mrs Graciefields K Marak- the first Garo principal.