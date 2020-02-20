Meghalaya SSA teachers submit memo to Education Minister

TURA: The All Garo Hills SSA School Teachers’ Association (AGHSSASTA) has submitted a memorandum to Education Minister, Lakhmen Rymbui urging him to look into various issues faced by them.

Among others, the teachers urged the minister to enhanced their salaries to at least Rs 45,000/-. The current salary amount of the teachers is Rs 19,044/- for Lower Primary (LP) and Rs 20,493/- for Upper Primary (UP).

The teachers also sought the release of their salaries in their individual bank accounts in place of the current School’s Joint Account. The teachers wanted the change as they have to pay transportation charge from their salaries while using the school’s joint account. Besides, they added that there are other deductions from the school’s joint account like for Mid Day Meal (MDM) fund, maintenance grant fund, Teaching Learning Material (TLM) fund etc.

In addition, the teachers also demanded the provincialization of all SSA school teachers in the state, release of pending arrears of 2016-17 PAB and equal pay for all SSA UP Fourth Teachers.