National Nuggets

UP BJP MLA among 7 booked for raping woman

Bhadohi: An FIR was lodged against local BJP MLA Ravindra Nath Tripathi and six others here on Wednesday for allegedly raping a woman repeatedly for a month in 2017, police said. The 40-year-old woman, who is a widow, had lodged a complaint on February 10, they said. The woman alleged that she was first raped by Tripathi’s nephew Sandeep Tiwari, who has also been named in the FIR, in 2016. She said she did not lodge a complaint back then as Tiwari had promised to marry her, Superintendent of Police (SP) Ram Badan Singh said. She has alleged that in the run-up to the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, she was kept at a hotel for a month by Tiwari. All the seven accused would visit the hotel and repeatedly rape her, the officer said. She also claimed that she got pregnant and was forced to undergo abortion, he added. A probe in this regard was handed over to Assistant Superintendent of Police Ravindra Verma. On the basis of his report, an FIR was registered against the seven men at the city police station, the SP said. Singh said the woman’s statement will be recorded before a magistrate and further action will be taken in the matter as per law. (PTI)



Gehlot to present Raj budget today

Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot will present the state budget for 2020-21 in the legislative assembly on Thursday. It will be the second budget of the Congress government, which came to power in the state in December 2018. Gehlot, who holds the finance portfolio, will present the budget at 11 am. The chief minister finalised the budget document at his residence on Wednesday in the presence of Additional Chief Secretary (Finance) Niranjan Kumar Arya; Secretary (Finance-Budget) Hemant Gera; Secretary (Finance-Revenue) Dr Prithvi Raj, according to an official. “We expect that the budget will have provisions for all sections. The flagship programme Nirogi Rajasthan is likely to get strengthened in the budget,” Pradesh Congress Committee vice-president Archana Sharma said. She said the budget is likely to be growth-oriented and focus on women, youth and farmers. She said in the last budget, the focus was on infrastructure development. (PTI)



Tour guide found dead in Rajasthan

Udaipur: A Delhi-based tourist guide was found dead on Wednesday morning under mysterious circumstances in a village in Rajasthan’s Udaipur district, police said. The body of Anurag Patwa, said to be around 34 years, was found in the middle of a road near a hotel in Nai village, they said. “The body has injury marks and it appears that he was murdered with some sharp-edged weapon,” SHO of Nai police station Mukesh Soni said. The body was shifted to a hospital for post-mortem, he added. “The deceased worked as a tourist guide in New Delhi. He was a resident of Rampura area of Udaipur. He left his house in his car late on Tuesday night and the body was recovered the following morning,” the SHO further said. The vehicle is missing and the matter is being investigated, the policeman added. (PTI)



‘Security of J&K our top priority’

Srinagar: The CRPF on Wednesday said Jammu and Kashmir was its top priority and stressed on the need for effective synergy among security forces and intelligence agencies to maintain peace in the Union territory. “Jammu and Kashmir is considered the crown of India and its security is our utmost priority,” DG CRPF A P Maheshwari said, addressing a joint darbar of police and CRPF personnel in Shopian district. He complimented the Jammu and Kashmir Police and other central forces for successfully handling security and law and order duties in the UT. Maheshwari added that the CRPF has been working with the Jammu and Kashmir Police for a long time and good results have come due to coordinated efforts. Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbag Singh also addressed the darbar. He said the good work done by the J&K Police, CRPF and other forces was being recognised everywhere. “The forces will continue their collective work to safeguard the interests of the people in Jammu and Kashmir,” he said. (PTI)



Woman raped at knifepoint

Chandigarh: Two men allegedly raped a 19-year-old woman from Punjab near the Karnal toll plaza in Haryana at knifepoint. The incident took place on Sunday night when the woman who was travelling along with her husband got down from a bus to collect money from a relative. They were waiting at a tea stall near the toll plaza. The woman went to the toilet near the toll plaza where the accused – Meghraj and Sonu were present. The couple, hailing from Punjab, were returning to their hometown after visiting relatives in Panipat. According to the FIR, one of the accused threatened her with a knife. They took her to a nearby underpass and raped her. The police said one accused sells eatables at a shop near the toll plaza and the other is a security guard. Karnal Superintendent of Police Surinder Bhoria said the main accused Meghraj was arrested and was produced in court. He was remanded to judicial custody. (PTI)