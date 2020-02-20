NEON Tattoo Festival 2020 in Guwahati from Feb 21

GUWAHATI: Northeast India is the home to a large number of tribes and sub-tribes. This makes Northeast India a hub for diverse culture, style and tradition. Tattoo, a form of body art also has most of its origin here in the agrarian and forested landscapes of Northeast, this very thing had triggered Ripz Tattoo & Piercing, Tsthetic Progressive Work, and Vicky Communication and Associates to come together and organise the NEON Tattoo Festival.

This Festival will be the biggest tattoo festival of North East India. The word ‘NEON’ stands for North East of Nation. In the convention many tattoo artistes from all over the world and the nation will come together under the same roof. Another big motive is put Assam as a natural hotspot destination for tourists and professions related to creativity.

“The idea is to create awareness among the youngsters and their parents on choosing tattooing as a career option and a profession.” said Ripon Basak (Ripz), festival creator, founder and owner of Ripz Tattoo & Piercing.

This first of its kind festival will be held for three days — February 21, 22 & 23 and will see tattoo artists from other parts of India, the likes of Sunny Bhanushali, Chirag Jhala, Niloy Das, Lokesh Verma, Alex Shimrey, Sameer Patange, Micky & Vikas Malani, Mukesh Waghela and Nirmal Dias participating. International tattoo artists Dave T from London, Bimal Rai from Nepal and Kate from St. Petersburg, Russia will be bringing in their artistic touch to this festival. The festival will be held at NEZCC, Shilpgram Guwahati from 10Am to 10 PM.

Along with live tattooing and piercing by the renowned national and international tattoo artistes, the convention would also include live music from distinguished bands from across the Northeast, DJ shows, fashion shows, dance competitions, Celebrity talk shows and panel discussions, B-boying, stunts, street dance to name a few.