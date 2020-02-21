Assam Accord panel submits report

From Our Special Correspondent

GUWAHATI: A high-level panel formed to review and suggest measures for implementation of Clause six of 1985 Assam accord even as it has handed over its report in a sealed cover to state Chief Secretary Sanjay Krishna through the Assam Accord Implementation Department, a committee member said on Thursday. The committee, meanwhile, clarified that no team or member, including the chairman of the committee, had ever visited New Delhi after February 10, 2020 for the purpose of apprising or handing over the report to the Ministry of Home Affairs.

“We have submitted the final report to the state chief secretary through an officer of the state’s Assam Accord Implementation Department, which is closely involved in the whole process,” All Assam Students Union (AASU) general secretary Lurinjyoti Gogoi said.

In a statement issued to the media on Thursday, the committee informed that it had, after completing the report on February 10, 2020, duly intimated the Union Home ministry of the same for necessary follow-up action. The committee led by Justice (retired) Biplab Kumar Sharma, also termed some media reports about a team from the panel visiting New Delhi recently and not receiving any response from the ministry after informing it about the completion of the report, as “absolutely incorrect and not based on facts”.

It further denied submitting its report thereafter to the Implementation of Assam Accord department, as reported in a section of the media. “After completing the task entrusted to the committee with the final report signed on February 10, 2020, naturally all the copies thereof are under sealed cover, in the custody of the department, the joint secretary of which was liaising in the affairs of the committee with all concerned,” the committee clarified in the statement. (with IANS)