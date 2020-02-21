Golden girl Alyzza Lyngdoh shines as East Khasi Hills tops medals tally

SHILLONG: One more day left in the Meghalaya Games 2019-20 and East Khasi Hills are already leading the way with 139 medals.

Each of the 11 districts also has won at least 2 medals in the Meghalaya Games, however results from shooting, swimming and tennis are not included in the medals tally as they were conducted as open tournaments.

West Khasi Hills won both the men’s and women’s finals in basketball on the penultimate day of the Meghalaya Games 2019-20, as swimming and tennis also concluded here on Thursday.

Alyzza M Lyngdoh swept the women’s swimming events, while Pankaj Chettri won the men’s tennis singles gold medal. The two-day swimming events concluded on Thursday at Crinoline Swimming Pool. Lyngdoh swept the women’s results, winning all four gold medals in backstroke, butterfly, freestyle and breaststroke. The men’s events were won by Sanjay Jamatia (backstroke), Manu Debbarma (butterfly), Assam Regimental Centre (freestyle and medley relays), Likak Jamatia (freestyle) and M Sagar Sharma (breaststroke).

In basketball, the West Khasi Hills women came from behind and held on to their lead in a tense last quarter to win 47-40 over East Khasi Hills at the JN Sports Complex. They were then followed by their male compatriots, who defeated West Jaintia Hills 57-52. West Khasi Hills basketballers Yarisha Wahlang and Ethelbert Shyrkon were named Most Valuable Player in the women’s and men’s categories respectively.

Meanwhile, in tennis, which was played at Shillong Club, Chettri won the singles final in straight sets 6-1, 7-5 against Nitesh Rai, a player who Chettri has coached over the years. In the doubles final Chettri and Gideon D Shira defeated Stardiness Kharsyntiew and Pankaj Kapoor, taking the first set via a tiebreaker (7-4) before winning the second set 6-2. Kharsyntiew had claimed the bronze medal in singles, while Rai and Vishal Amarnani took bronze in the doubles.

Finally the Meghalaya Athletics Association announced the winners of the best athlete awards at the Games. Athletics had concluded yesterday evening. In the U-17 boys category Donbok Shabong took home the prize following his double gold in the 100m and 400m races.

The best athlete among the U-17 girls was Angelina J Jackson (gold in 100m and 200m), while in the above 17 categories Michael Ramsiej (gold in 5000m and 10000m) and Glorify Kurbah (gold in 400m and 800m) won the awards for men and women respectively. Finally, judo and karate began on Thursdaty in Nongthymmai and Laban respectively and they will conclude on Friday along with badminton (at U Tirot Sing Syiem Indoor Stadium) and billiards & snooker (at Shillong Club).