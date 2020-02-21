HSPDP leaders moot talks with MDA

SHILLONG: Two Hill State People’s Democratic Party (HSPDP) MDCs, Martle N Mukhim and Sherborlang Mawlong, have urged the party high command to hold talks with the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) to solve the crisis in the KHADC.

Hinting of leadership issues, the two MDCs said that the HSPDP leaders should discuss with the MDA on allowing the MDCs of United Democratic Alliance (UDA) to select a CEM of their own rather than give the UDP the deciding role. UDA is an ally of UDP, NPP, HSPSP and an Independent MDC.

In a letter to the HSPDP central leaders, the duo said that the MDCs and leaders from UDP were given the liberty to decide the name of a leader (CEM) while other MDCs do not have a say on the matter. Lyngdoh said that the two MDCs agreed to the arrangement.

The letter further stated that many problems cropped up in the nine- month rule of the UDA but they kept quiet and remained in the Executive Committee.

The two MDCs said that not giving the other MDCs a say on selecting a CEM has led to the current stalemate in the KHADC and downfall of the EC.

The KHADC is currently under Administrator’s Rule.