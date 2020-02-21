Mixed response to ILP demand in Meghalaya: Hek

SHILLONG: Cabinet Minister and BJP MLA, A L Hek said there was a mixed response to the demand for Inner Line Permit (ILP) in the state asserting that all the 35 lakh population in the state may or may not agree to the demand for ILP.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Hek said, “People coming out in favour of the demand for ILP are a few thousand people and how is the term majority analysed in this context? The population of Meghalaya is 33 lakhs – 35 lakhs and how is the majority of them view the demand for ILP I do not know, if the 35 lakh people say then yes of course.”

He observed that the people of the state were not restless as there were mixed responses to the ILP imbroglio saying that he has read in the papers about other views of ILP.

He categorically said, “I do not see that the people of the state are restless. I saw that there are mixed responses of the people in the state, as I have read in the newspaper.”

Asked, whether ILP will help the state to tackle influx, Hek said that a survey needed be taken with regard to the matter so as to gather opinions of all stakeholders.