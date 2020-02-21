Police move court for identification parade of arrested HYC members

SHILLONG: Two HYC members, who were arrested in connection with torching of two vehicles in the city recently, are in judicial custody.

Police have asked the court for a test identification parade. It is a procedure in which the alleged offenders are brought before witnesses for identification.

The police are awaiting necessary directives from the court.

Besides, some more miscreants, who were likely to have been involved in the arson cases, are on the police radar.

The police are gathering evidence and investigating before taking any next step.

Police have arrested two persons, including the first cousin of CoMSO chairman, Robertjune Kharjahrin, for their involvement in the torching of two vehicles in two separate incidents.

The vehicles, including one belonging to the government, were set ablaze by miscreants on February 12, the day when CoMSO launched its direct action of implementing ILP in the state.

The arrests were based on eyewitness reports and CCTV footage from two locations.

The arrested persons have been identified as Banshanlang Marboh and Henry Kharjahrin, who are members of HYC Nongthymmai circle,

and they have confessed to their involvement in the crime.

However, the pressure group has denied the charge of the police.

It is usually a trend in the state that whenever a leader of any pressure group is arrested by the police for anti-social activities, the group comes to their rescue and denies the charges.

Later, the groups usually pressurise the state government to drop all the charges against them or manage to secure bail for their leaders while in many instances, public prosecutors do not even oppose their bail applications.

Labourers assaulted

Just few hours before Pranchal Ch Nath was assaulted in Jaiaw on Tuesday, five unidentified boys had assaulted two labourers, a delayed police report said

The two people were assaulted on the same day around 3 pm.

One Raj Kumar Upadhya had lodged a police complaint that on Feb 18 around 3 pm, five unidentified boys assaulted him and his friend Mulal Barman at the site of one under-construction bridge at Jaiaw.

In the assault, the victims sustained injuries.

After their assault, thirty-year-old Nath, who had gone to Jaiaw for collection of money for supplies, was assaulted by over a dozen unidentified miscreants.