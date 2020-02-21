State govt examining plan B for Games infra

SHILLONG: With just two-and-a-half years left for the state to host the National Games in 2022, the state government is running against time to complete the massive infrastructure even as it is examining plan B in case the projects are not ready in time.

Sources involved in the entire planning process for the National Games said that the government could convert JN Stadium into the main stadium if the one proposed is not ready by then.

As for as the main stadium, the Union government is yet to give its sanction. The state government will invite tenders for the project as soon as the nod is received.

While speculation is rife whether the infrastructure can be ready in time the 1st Games Technical Conduct Committee(GTCC) has already made it clear that construction work of the major projects must start by June this year in order to ensure that the Games are held as per schedule.

Apart from the main stadium, another big challenge is construction of a 50-metre pool.

Currently, the consultant group is preparing the master plan of the Games, but there could be some changes.

The state government is also eyeing the sporting infrastructure in Defence areas such as Assam Rifles where its astro turf football field and other infrastructure could be used.

As 15 out of the 36 disciplines in the Games will be indoor, the government is looking to construct at least seven indoor stadiums where these can be held in a phased manner as was done during the South Asian Games with one indoor facility hosting several disciplines.

The state government is also in discussion with the National Sports Federation if it can come up with a temporary velodrome as constructing a permanent one will be a costly affair; cycling as a sport is yet to be popular in the state.

Sports associations want permanent sporting infrastructure in the state, but the government is exploring options as to how these can be managed and maintained once the Games are over.

Despite the challenges, sources said preparations for the Games are on and the government has prepared all tenders and bidding documents.

The sources also maintained that the government has taken a firm decision to host the Games in 2022 as it coincides with the celebration of 50 years of Meghalaya’s statehood.

The government is targeting to complete the tendering process of all the projects by February-March.

The state government has so far managed to mobilise around Rs 450 crore from various ministries for development of the required infrastructure.