Accord panel to submit report to CM on Feb 25

GUWAHATI: The high-level committee formed to review and suggest measures for implementation of Clause 6 of the Assam Accord will submit its final report to Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal on February 25, 2020, state minister Himanta Biswa Sarma told reporters here on Saturday.

“As per Union home minister Amit Shah’s advice, the chief minister will receive the report from the committee on February 25, 2020, which will be subsequently forwarded to the Union home ministry,” Sarma said.

He said that the Union home minister may if needed discuss with the committee after studying the report in due course.

Clearing the air in regard to report, Sarma said the committee had completed its task on February 10, but the report was ready by February 18 only after taking the signatures of all the members.

“We had discussed with the Union home minister during his visit here on February 20 about the report and he had advised that the chief minister would accept the report on February 25 and submit the same to the home ministry subsequently,” he said.

He further clarified that no team or member, including the chairman of the committee, had ever visited New Delhi after February 10, 2020 for the purpose of apprising or handing over the report to the Union ministry of home affairs.

“In this regard, a statement from the committee was also issued to the media,” Sarma added.