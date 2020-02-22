Civil services: Only 75 make the cut

SHILLONG: Only 75 trainees coached at the All India Services Pre-Examination Training Centre, Shillong qualified for appointment to various all India services since the inception of the centre in 1975.

Speaking to The Shillong Times, an official from the centre said, ”Out of the 379 coached for the Civil Services (Mains) Examinations from 1975 to 2004, 66 trainees qualified for appointment to various all India services as per records of the centre”.

Since then, the remaining got appointments.

It may be mentioned that the last person from the state, who made it to the prestigious IAS, was Isawanda Laloo in 2014. She is currently the Deputy Commissioner of South West Khasi Hills.

The official said that the resource persons are paid Rs 500 per lecture as fees while the local and outstation trainees are paid stipends of Rs 700 and Rs 2000 per month respectively.

The state government assumed charge of the training centre in 2008.

Earlier the central government and state government had a 50-50 share.

The official also informed that many of the trainees have also been able to obtain good appointments in state, central governments, banks and other institutions.

“There is always a positive and good response to the scheme.

Although the capacity is 50, around 300 applications used to be received every year”, he said.

The centre will advertise in March about the programme.

Shortlisted candidates are called to attend the classes.

The centre started functioning since March 1975, providing free pre-examination coaching/training to aspiring candidates eyeing the All India Services Competitive Examination conducted by the Union Public Service Commission.

The coaching for the Civil Services (Preliminary) begins in June and ends in April the following year. The centre also provides coaching for the main written examination for qualified trainees.