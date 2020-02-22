Developed By: iNFOTYKE
HNLC demanded Rs 13 cr before blast
NONGSTOIN: The HNLC had demanded Rs 13 crore from the coke factory a day before the outfit allegedly set off a blast on the firm’s premises
An FIR filed by Dharambir Bansal of Kyllongmathei Shallang said that on Wednesday he had received a call (from no-8131883512) from a person who claimed to be a HNLC cadre and demanded Rs 13 crore and threatened dire consequences if not complied with.
Later in the intervening night, miscreants triggered a blast in the coke factory of Robert Sohbar located at Nonglangpar village, Shallang, West Khasi Hills.
The miscreants also broke the glass of a truck (NL 01 0724), which was parked in the factory.
Police said that a case has been registered and investigation is on to nab the culprits.
The HNLC, through its general secretary Sainkupar Nongtraw claimed responsibility for the bomb blast in the coke factory.
