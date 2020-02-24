Deepika: Working with Ranveer in 83 a refreshing change

Real-life couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are back as an on-screen couple. The actress says considering the kind of movies the pair has done in the past, doing 83 was a refreshing change.

Deepika will be seen as Romi Dev, wife of cricket legend Kapil Dev, played by Ranveer in the upcoming film 83. Asked about sharing screen space with her husband once again after movies like Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela and Bajirao Mastani, Deepika told IANS: “It was good. It was a refreshing change because of the kind of films that we have done before. It was a completely different setting, era, characters, costumes and dialogues. It was refreshing to work with him in this capacity.”

“We were both surprised. We had to remind ourselves that we had worked with each other before because these characters were so different from what we had already done before and we look forward to working with each other in contemporary films a lot more,” said the actress. (IANS)