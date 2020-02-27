NRL begins supply of BS-VI grade automotive fuel

GUWAHATI: Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL) has started supplying Bharat Stage (BS) VI grade motor spirit (petrol) and high speed diesel from its refinery to the market, an official statement issued here on Thursday, said.

NRL had commissioned a diesel hydro treater (DHDT) plant during the year 2018 with a project cost of around Rs 1,000 crore. The plant is capable of producing BS-VI grade of diesel.

Recently, NRL invested around Rs 125 crore for revamping its motor spirit plant to meet BS-VI specification of petrol, which has been commissioned during January 2020.

Further, the refinery which has embarked on a massive expansion plan from 3 MMTPA to 9 MMTPA has been configured to produce BS-VI compliant fuels from its new facilities.

As compared to the present specification of BS-IV grade of automotive fuel used in the country with a sulphur specification of 50 PPM, BS-VI grade of automotive fuel has a much stringent sulphur limit of 10 PPM.

“While the country will leapfrog from the current BS-IV grade fuel to BS-VI, which have emission standards equivalent to Euro-VI fuel from April 1, 2020, NRL has begun supplying the ultra-clean fuel to the market ahead of schedule so that oil marketing companies taking supply from NRL can upgrade their inventory of automotive fuel in their retail outlets and terminals ahead of the timeline,” the statement said.