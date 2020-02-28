From N Korea to China, Roy’s tryst with controversy continues

SHILLONG: Known for his controversial tweets, Governor Tathagata Roy has used the social media site to suggest that India should resort to the method China used in tackling the Tiananmen Square protest in Beijing to control the violence in Delhi.

The governor, however, later deleted his tweet.

Chinese troops had opened fire on their own people to suppress pro-democracy demonstrations in and around central Beijing’s Tiananmen Square. China has never come out with an official death toll, but rights groups and witnesses say it could run into thousands.

“Remember Tiananmen Square, Beijing in 1988,” Roy tweeted on Wednesday. “And how Deng Xiaoping handled it? Perhaps there is a lesson there on how to handle the engineered disturbances of NE [North East] Delhi! I’m sure all comrades will agree!”

Responding to a Twitter user, the he wrote: “Of course! Deng rescued China from the murderous cult of Maoism and took it to today’s dizzy heights”.

The thread was preceded by another tweet claiming that the “disturbances” in Delhi were timed with US President Donald Trump’s visit to India.

The governor has often been the subject of widespread criticism for his controversial tweets.

Prior to his tweet on China, the governor had courted much condemnation for his tweet asking people who do not want ‘divisive democracy’ to go to North Korea.

Asked if he had to go on leave for his North Korea tweet, Roy on Thursday said there is no connection between his tweet and his decision to go on leave.

“What does a tweet mean? The tweet last for two to three days. These are all idle conjectures,” he said.