Arson, stone pelting worsen situation in Meghalaya

SHILLONG: As many as six cases of arson and stone pelting have been reported from different parts of the state since the night of Friday till Saturday.

A special bulletin of Meghalaya Police said that on Friday night, at around 11.30 pm, one Bolero camper of DPRO was torched at Nongstoin.

Soon, at 12. 45 am one Swift Dzire Tourist Taxi (ML 05N 0224) and i20 (ML 05 Q 5786) were burnt at Forest Colony.

Same time at around 12. 39 am, one case of burning of tyre and blocking of roads with boulders was reported from Lad Lummawbah

At the same time, at 12. 40am one petrol bomb was lobbed at one private printing press run by Rajesh Shah of Qualapatty and no damage was reported.

Earlier, on Friday at 8.45 pm, unknown also miscreants pelted stone at National Diary at Motphran. However, no damage was reported and at around 9 am a minor fire broke also out at MUDA parking lot, Ri Bhoi Taxi stand and it caused partial damage

