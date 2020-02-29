Central forces to arrive today

SHILLONG: Five companies of central security forces will arrive here on Saturday to ensure peace and normalcy in the city.

A police official said on Friday that additional forces will be deployed to prevent any escalation of violence in parts of city following the incident at Ichamati.

Police added that security has already been beefed up in vulnerable areas of the city.

Mawlai meet

A group known as “Iada La Ka Ri” has asked all the headmen and youths to attend a meeting at Mawlai Mawroh ground at 12 noon on Saturday to discuss the prevailing situation and to adopt measures to protect the land.

Guv appeals for peace

Governor Tathagata Roy has appealed to all citizens of the state to keep calm.

In his tweet on Friday, Roy said, “Don’t spread rumours and don’t listen to rumours. The Chief Minister has spoken to me. He assured me he is taking all necessary steps. We are agreed that the prime requirement now is to maintain law and order”.