Deficit teachers submit suggestions for draft service rules

SHILLONG: A delegation of the Khasi Jaintia Deficit School Teachers Association (KJDSTA) and the Garo Hills Deficit School Teachers and Employees Association (GHDSTEA) met the Director of School Education and Literacy (DSEL), Ambrose Ch Marak, on Friday to submit proposals and suggestions on the draft service rules for deficit school teachers in the state.

The delegation asked the government to ensure that salary for deficit teachers are paid regularly. All benefits for the teachers as recommended by the Meghalaya Fifth Pay Commission like pension (retirement benefits scheme), ACPS, maternity leaves, sanctioned posts to any new subjects as introduced by MBoSE from time to time, among other, should be extended to the teaching and non teaching staffs of deficit schools, they said.

Regarding the active participation of teachers in politics, it was reiterated that the teachers are not to take part in politics except with prior permission from the school managing committee.

Teachers who wish to contest elections will have to take leave and if elected, they will have to resign and if not elected, then the teacher will be allowed to rejoin the post.