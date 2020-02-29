Mock Drill for Natural Disasters held at Baghmara

TURA: In line with regular preparation of the public to face any onslaught of calamities, the District Disaster Management Authority in South Garo Hills conducted a three day familiarization exercise and community awareness program at different locations of the district, such as in Dabit Ampangdam, Capt Williamson Memorial Government College, Newaram Asim for V DMC, CBO’S, NGOs, Teachers, Students, SHGs Asha and Anganwadi workers.

During the familiarization exercise one College Mockdrill and two village mock drill of 16 villages were also conducted. Basically this exercise is to trained the Government officers, Employees, Teachers and the general public to make them familiar with the types of Disaster and casualties/injuries and to respond efficiently to such unforeseen natural disasters.