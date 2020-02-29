USTM holds AMU alumni meet

GUWAHATI: Eminent alumni of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) from across India and abroad gathered together at the gorgeous central auditorium of the University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM) here on Saturday as USTM held the AMU Alumni Meet 2020 as part of the centenary celebrations of AMU.

The USTM Chancellor Mahbubul Hoque himself being an AMU alumnus took this initiative to explore possibilities to connect USTM with the global fraternity. On the occasion, USTM conferred ‘Outstanding AMU Alumni Award’ to renowned Mumbai-based entrepreneur and philanthropist Rais Ahmad. Lt. Gen (Retd) Zamiruddin Shah, Pro Chancellor USTM & Former VC of AMU; Dr Mridul Hazarika, VC USTM; Prof Suhail Sabir, Pro VC USTM and organising secretary of AMU Alumni Meet; Dr AM Siddique, Prof Akram Javed, Prof Yasmin Saikia from Arizona State University, Hafiz Rashid Choudhury, apart from other alumni and participants were present on the grand occasion.

The programme is organised with the theme “Building Institutions—carrying forward Sir Syed’s legacy to create Replica of AMU throughout the World”.

Welcoming the participants, Mahbubul Hoque said that alumni of AMU are spread worldwide leading in various fields in 102 countries. “We are exploring possibilities to connect with the global fraternity. Being an AMU alumnus, I feel that USTM can be easily connected globally through AMU fraternity”, he added.

Addressing the gathering, Lt. Gen (Retd) Zamiruddin Shah said, “USTM will definitely become a world class university by 2030. The linkage of AMU alumni will play a very important and vital role and will certainly bear fruit.”

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Yasmin Saikia said, “Education should make good human being and universities like USTM can be leaders of creating good human beings and connect this region to the rest of the world.”

Prof Suhail Sabir, organising secretary of the event stated that there are more than thousand AMU alumni in the North East region, 400 of them from Guwahati.