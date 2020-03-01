Headmen want load shedding put off

SHILLONG: In view of the disturbances in the city, the Synjuk Ki Nongsynshar Ka Bri U Hynniewtrep SNSBH – a conglomerate of over three thousand Dorbars (village council) from Khasi and Jaintia Hills— has asked the state government to keep the two-hour load shedding at night on hold till the situation normalises.

The SNSBH made the request during its meeting with Home Minister Lahkmen Rymbui and East Khasi Hills Deputy Commissioner Matsiewdor War Nongbri on Saturday.

General Secretary of SNSBH, RL Blah, said that as Rangbah Shnongs, they are duty-bound to cooperate with the district administration in bringing peace and normalcy in the state.

Blah pointed out that stray incident may happen in darkness and it would be difficult to identify the culprits.The Home Minister assured that he would take up the matter with the chief minister.

The headmen also sought additional deployment of police forces especially in areas with educational institutions as board exams are starting next week.

Demanding additional manpower especially in sensitive areas like Lumdiengjri, he said that responsible police officers should be posted 24×7 till the situation improves.

The conglomerate while assuring that they would work in tandem with the district administration to restore normalcy, also asked the deputy commissioners to inform about curfew well in advance.