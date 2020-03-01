Police arrest 8 involved in Ichamati incident

SHILLONG: As many as eight people involved in the assault of KSU members on Friday were arrested by Shella police on early Saturday morning.

Informing this here, Home Minister Lahkmen Rymbui said that eight people were arrested at 3 am and they were named in the FIR.

One was arrested as per the version of the OC of Shella Police station.

Based on the FIR filed by KSU, Shella police has registered a case and the arrested persons have been identified as Sushan Das, Ranjit Baidya, Bijit Baidya, Kanal Baidya, Sajol Das, Joy Sharma, Indromohan Sharma and Rajesh Sharma.

“If more people are involved, law will take its own course,” Rymbui said who held a meeting with East Khasi Hills Deputy Commissioner and the headmen on Saturday afternoon following the violent incidents.

Rymbui said that the government is very much concerned about the situation and it does not want to take any chances.

“The situation has been brought under control and we request the cooperation of each and every Rangbah Shnong and citizens to see that these incidents do not occur”, he said.

Terming the assault and stabbing cases in Shillong sporadic, he said that the government took precautionary measures and curfew has been imposed in several parts of the city

He also informed that a magisterial inquiry to probe the clashes at Ichamati will be conducted by ADM Monalisa Lakiang even as he added that CAPFs have started arriving in the city.

When asked about the Board examinations starting from Monday, he hoped that everything will be alright by Monday and asked the students to prepare well for the examinations. Meanwhile, DGP has informed that in view of the law and order situation in the district, a vehicle to ferry stranded tourists has been arranged and they can contact the toll free number for assistance. The number is 18003453846.