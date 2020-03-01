Students’ body questions selection of candidates for nurses

TURA: The Mindikgre regional unit of the GSU has written to the Director of the National Health Mission (NHM) urging him to review the selection of candidates for undergoing six months certificate programme in Community Health for nurses, 2020 batch.

President of the GSU unit, Greneth M Sangma questioned the selection process as 30 candidates belonging to the Khasi community were selected for Khasi Hills region the same was not so for Garo Hills. While 15 candidates figured in the list of successful candidates for Garo Hills region, only 8 of them belonged to the Garo community and 7 were from other communities.

“There is nothing wrong with the list for Khasi Hills as all of them belonged to the same community. But how can only 8 be from the Garo community when altogether 15 were selected. Besides, how can these 7 candidates from other communities be accommodated in the Garo list?” Sangma questioned.

Sangma demanded a clarification from the authority as to how it meets the reservation policy and warned of knocking on the door of Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma as well as threatened to agitate if required.