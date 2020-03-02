Cops advise media not to publicise HNLC threat

SHILLONG: The police have advised the media to refrain from publicising the statement of banned HNLC related to the ongoing law and order situation in the state.

In a statement issued to the media on Sunday, the police referred to the statement of HNLC issuing ultimatum to all the Hindu Bengalis to leave Ichamati and Majai areas within one month.

The police, however, said that the statement of the banned outfit on Sunday will promote enmity between different groups on grounds of religion and community thereby causing fear and insecurity among the citizens of the state and may also breach peace and harmony among various sections of people.

Sainkupar Nongtraw, the general secretary cum publicity of secretary, HNLC also extended its solidarity to the people of Meghalaya, the KSU and conveyed condolences to the family and relatives of Lurshai Hynniewta who was killed at Ichamati on February 28.