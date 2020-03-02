Death toll up to 3 as Shella man killed in fresh attack

SHILLONG: The death toll in the violent incidents rose to three after a resident of Pyrkan, Shella, East Khasi Hills, who was stabbed by miscreants on Sunday morning, was declared brought dead by a doctor at Ichamati CHC. The victim has been identified as Uphas Uddin.

Besides, there were other cases of assault as well.

In a statement issued here, the Superintendent of Police, Claudia Lyngwa said that on Sunday around 2.45 am, a telephonic information was received from Wanstep Youroin of Pyrkan village that one person, Uphas Uddin (37), husband of Bilinda Youroin (35) of Pyrkan village was stabbed and cut by unknown persons.

“The injured person was removed to Ichamati CHC but was declared brought dead by the attending medical officer. The body will be shifted to Civil Hospital Shillong for post mortem”, the statement said.

During inquiry, it has been ascertained that three persons, who committed the crime, knew the house, entry door and bed the victim was sleeping, which indicates that this may be the result of business rivalry or personal enmity, police said.

One stabbed in city

The police also informed that on Sunday around 9.30 am, a person identified as Aditya Kumar (28), resident of Upper Mawprem was stabbed by miscreants with broken bottles at Lower Mawprem.

He received shoulder injury and was admitted at Shillong Civil Hospital,

Another victim of assault is Rajua Karim (31) of Phulbari, West Garo Hills. He was assaulted by miscreants at Mawthabah, Mawsynram on Saturday. He was admitted at NEIGRIHMS.

He is currently working for Meghalaya Basin Development Agency and has been residing at Sawlad, Madanrting, for the last six years.

In a separate incident around 5 pm on Sunday, the police control room in Shillong received information that miscreants were pelting stones at vehicles plying through National Highway in Puriang area in East Khasi Hills.

Petrol bomb hurled

Earlier on Saturday around 9.30 pm, police received information from the officer in-charge of Pasteur Beat House in the city that some miscreants hurled a petrol bomb at the residential compound of Lakshmi Bareh at Pynthorbah Block- 4. No one was injured or property damaged in the incident. (Photo on P-3)

On Sunday around 3.15 am, police received information that in Nongpoh, some non-tribal carpenters, who were staying at Umtrew, Ri-Bhoi, ran away from their homes into the forest after they saw some local boys approaching in two buses. They returned to their homes as informed by the SP, Ri-Bhoi.

Appeal by DGP

The Director General of Police R. Chandranathan, has requested the people to visit the official website of Meghalaya police, Facebook page, Twitter and Instagram whereby news bulletin regarding incidents occurring during the day are being disseminated twice a day in order to avert further escalation of such untoward incidents.

He added that for any kind of queries or assistance within East Khasi Hills, the people can contact the phone numbers which are 100 and 0364-2222855 or can send messages through police social media platform.

Further, the police have warned that any persons indulging in activities that may create breakdown of law and order, communal disharmony, incite or instigate conflict in the state will be sternly dealt with as per legal provisions.

He said in view of the prevailing law and order scenario that has arisen in the state particularly in East Khasi Hills, all citizens, social organisations, religious bodies, Dorbar Shnong, Seng Kynthei, Seng Samla and all peace loving people from all spheres of life, should be united.

The DGP has urged them to fight the menace of propagating and spreading rumours, hate mongering regarding the incidents that happened in the state, which may lead to misinformation about the real facts of the situation.