Exams to be held as scheduled

SHILLONG: Education Minister Lahkmen Rymbui on Sunday informed that all board examinations will be held as scheduled.

The Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) examination will begin on Monday while the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examinations will start on March 4.

In a press statement issued on Sunday, the deputy commissioner of East Khasi Hills informed that the admit cards of concerned students will serve as curfew pass for the candidate and any two persons accompanying them to and from the examination centre.

Meanwhile, the Education minister has extended his best wishes to all students appearing in their exams.