4th teachers submit memo to CM seeking salary enhancement

TURA: Members of the All Meghalaya 4th Teachers’ Association, Garo Hills Unit recently met Chief Minister Conrad Sangma at his residence and submitted a memorandum demanding salary enhancement as well as service regularization.

According to the association, while assistant teachers enjoy the salary amount of Rs 20,493/-, the 4th teachers are paid only Rs 12,000/- per month. Given that the workload of both category teachers are the same, the association demanded that they are given equal salary.