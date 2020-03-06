Disaster preparedness drill held for youth at ICFAI university

TURA: With the need for awareness and preparedness to face any eventuality during national disasters, a daylong drill was provided for college students here at the ICFAI University in Walbakgre on Thursday.Organised jointly by the National Disaster and Rescue Force (NDRF) in collaboration with the District Disaster Management Authority of West Garo Hills, experts from the NDRF displayed and gave training to the college students on ways to face calamities such as earthquakes, floods and landslides.NDRF officers also enlightened the participants about the rising number of calamities affecting the country and the world and how best to overcome such ordeals.Students were provided with techniques on rescuing and carrying injured victims, how to stay safe during earthquakes and even provided with ideas on how to use everyday items to make an improvised swimming jacket in the face of floods.The drills were actively participated not just by the students but even the entire ICFAI faculty including it’s Dean Viola Sonatchi B Sangma and administrator Buddhadev Prasad.