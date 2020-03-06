Khasi-Jaintia community in Barak Valley seeks security

Organisation condemns Meghalaya violence; Police stations put on alert

GUWAHATI: Police in southern Assam’s Barak Valley are taking all measures to ensure protection of the indigenous Khasi-Jaintia people in the wake of some reports triggering apprehension among the community following the Ichamati group clash and subsequent breakdown in law and order in and around the Meghalaya capital.

The Barak Valley Khasi Jaintia Welfare Organisation had on Thursday written to the deputy inspector general of police, southern range, Silchar requesting intervention to ensure safety and security of the indigenous Khasi-Jaintia community in the wake of the tense situation in neighbouring Meghalaya.

The organisation has drawn the attention of the police about statements made in a section of the media by some organisations sparking concern about possible “public reaction which might lead to social unrest and put the community as well as the peace-loving students studying in Silchar, Karimganj and Hailakandi at risk.”

“We have put the concerned police stations and police outposts under our range on high alert to ensure nothing untoward happens, even as it becomes difficult to provide man-to-man or house-to-house security,” DIGP, southern range, Silchar, Dilip Kumar Dey told The Shillong Times on Friday.

“We have also told the organisation to also appeal to all sections of people to maintain peace and harmony,” Dey said.

The population of Khasi-Jaintia community in Assam would be over 3.5lakh while over 1.5lakh people are scattered across more than 280 villages in Barak Valley alone.

The organisation condemned the Ichamati incident and the subsequent violence that occurred in parts of Meghalaya and demanded that the perpetrators of the violence be arrested and punished.

It further condemned the month-long ultimatum issued by militant outfit, HNLC to the non-tribal population living at Ichamati and Majai to leave the villages.

“The indigenous Khasi-Jaintia population has been living in congenial relationship with the Bengali population in the region and therefore we strongly condemn such an attempt by the outfit to create animosity and distrust between the two communities,” C. Rymbai, president of the organisation stated in the letter to the DIGP, southern range.