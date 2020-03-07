Garoland meet called off after DC prohibits gathering

TURA: A proposed public rally called by the Garoland State Movement Committee at Wadagokgre village in the minority dominated plains belt region of West Garo Hills was disallowed by the district administration on Saturday in the light of recent events in the state and the current imposition of Section 144 which prohibits any public gathering.Wadagokgre is an archeological site where remains of an ancient civilization have been found by the Archeological Survey of India.

Chairman of the GSMC, Nikman Marak expressed disappointment by the decision of the administration to disallow the gathering.”We had mobilised the public including non tribals from the plains for the meeting which was to brief them about the Garoland State demand and the need for the ILP. But someone gave a misinformation to the DC who cancelled our scheduled programme,” said Nikman Marak.Government sources, however, say that section 144 has been in place in the Garo Hills region as a precautionary measure since trouble broke out in East Khasi Hills after a group clash at Ichamati, over a week ago.The GSMC leader, in the meantime, has maintained that it was to have been a peaceful gathering with Garoland being the main agenda.”Even the non tribals population from the plains came to the venue and wanted to take part because they are also worried about influx from outside which will in future jeopardize them as well,” claimed Nikman Marak.According to the GSMC leaders those from the minority community who had come to participate in the rally included members from the Anti-Corruption League including it’s president Mostafa Kabir.”The misinformation to the DC and the subsequent cancellation has caused a fear psychosis among the people in the area. It shouldn’t have happened,” added Nikman Marak.