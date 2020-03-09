2 terrorists killed in encounter in Kashmir

SRINAGAR: Two unidentified terrorists were killed in a shootout with the security forces on Monday and ammunition recovered from them in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district, the Army said.



The encounter took place in the Khawajpora Reban village around 6.40 a.m.



Acting on a specific input a team of security personnel from the Jammu and Kashmir Police, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the Army cordoned off the area in the night.



As the security forces zeroed on the house, where the terrorists were holed up, the terrorists opened fire triggering the encounter.



In the exchange of fire two terrorists were killed.



“Two terrorists were neutralised in this operation. The bodies have been recovered and the identification of those bodies is yet to be done. The firing, however, has stopped and search operation is continuing,” the official said.



During the search operation, ammunition was recovered from the encounter site.



“Weapons and warlike stores recovered. Operation in progress.” Army said in a brief statement.



The CRPF official further said that the number of terrorists present when the shootout began was yet to be ascertained.





